Obasanjo promises to continue pushing for global peace

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday he would continue to push for global peace.

The ex-President stated this when a letter personally written by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, was presented to him by Bishop Precious Omuku on the occasion of his 83rd birthday at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In the letter dated February 20, 2020, the Archbishop noted that Obasanjo has continued to serve the course of peace globally despite his age.

The letter read: “I write to wish you many happy returns of the day on 5th March. At an age when many retire, you continue to serve the course of peace across the world, and especially in Africa.

“May God grant you blessing, wisdom, the assurance of salvation and confidence in His love for you in Cross and Resurrection in the peace of Christ.”

The ex-President, who described the letter as “a special birthday gift,” said the request to continue to serve for peace was a challenge for him.

“It is a challenge to do more than what we have done. You realise that everywhere we are, there is always an opportunity to work for peace and an opportunity to work for justice, which is the foundation for peace.

“There is plenty of work to do. My prayer is that God will give us the wherewithal to do more.”

