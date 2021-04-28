Obasanjo rallies Nigerians on insecurity, says country will overcome challenges’ | Ripples Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges.

Obasanjo stated this during the 108th Nigeria Baptist Convention held at the Baptist International Conference Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He said the country would not be consumed by the challenges.

Obasanjo said: “I’m an incurable optimist about a number of things, but particularly about Nigeria.

“The situation may be threatening, we won’t be consumed. There will be light at the end of the tunnel”.

“Keep praying that the situation will only be threatening, but we won’t be overcome by it.”

Nigeria has been rocked by insecurity with at least 70 people killed by criminals in several parts of the country on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the United States to relocate AFRICOM to Africa in order to tackle the scourge.

