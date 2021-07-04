Obasanjo reportedly floats new party ahead of 2023 elections

Ahead of the 2023 elections, former President Olusegun Obasanjo is considering the formation of a new political party in order to shelter disgruntled members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reports indicate that the former president is looking to take advantage of the in-fighting in the two major parties regarding his goal.

A source told Vanguard that Obasanjo is very active in the background despite public claims of resignation from political activities.

The source said: “Even as the name for the hybrid party has not been made public as we speak, Baba (Obasanjo) is seriously mobilising his keen loyalists and die-hard supporters across the country to actualise his dream of installing a government that would be answerable to him.”

The source also noted that Obasanjo is hoping to harvest many key members of the two major political parties into his new party as a result of the forthcoming preparations for 2023.

Obasanjo was also reported to have scheduled a strategic meeting with his loyalists and associates to assess the progress made by the new group for Tuesday, July 13.

It is expected that three former governors of Osun, Jigawa and Kwara states and other coordinators drawn from across the six zones of the country, as well as the structure of the fledgling political movement, would be unveiled.

“The three former governors are to subtly coordinate the activities of the hybrid party in the North-West, North-Central and South-west zones, while efforts are being made to name more coordinators for the remaining areas of the country,” the source added.

By Mayowa Oladeji

