Obasanjo reveals agenda of meeting with South-East governors, says Nnamdi Kanu not part of it

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has clarified that discussions with South-East governors in Enugu did not include deliberations on the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, was primarily centered on regional development issues, as conveyed by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obasanjo emphasized, “The issue of Nnamdi Kanu was not on the agenda and was not discussed in my presence.”

He further elaborated that the purpose of the gathering, which also included former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, was to address matters of security, infrastructure, economic cooperation, and collaboration aimed at complementing the national economic development agenda.

The South-East Governors Forum, in their own meeting, resolved to engage President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government to secure Kanu’s release.

This resolution was part of a comprehensive communique issued after a six-hour session attended by governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Alex Otti (Abia), Prof Charles Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), and Senator Hope Uzodimma (Imo). The governors also expressed condolences over the demise of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, a former Minister and Abia State’s first civilian governor.

The clarifications by Obasanjo came amid heightened public interest in the fate of Nnamdi Kanu, underscoring the dynamics surrounding regional politics and governance in Nigeria.

