Politics
Obasanjo, Secondus meet in Abeokuta
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Secondus, who just survived a plot to remove him as chairman of the major opposition party, arrived at the penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in the Ogun State capital at about mid-day on Thursday.
He was accompanied on the trip to the ex-President’s home by some members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).
They immediately went into a private meeting that lasted a few hours with Obasanjo.
Although issues discussed at the meeting had not been made public, it may not be unconnected with the leadership crisis in the PDP.
READ ALSO: Secondus-led NWC cannot lead PDP to victory in 2023 – Wike
Some members of the party had demanded the removal of Secondus over his poor handling of the party’s affairs.
This followed the resignation of seven members of the party’s NWC about three weeks ago.
Governors elected on the PDP platform and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) quickly intervened and nip the crisis in the bud.
At a meeting held last Tuesday in Abuja, the PDP stakeholders resolved to push forward the party’s national convention by two months in a bid to placate anti-Secondus forces in the party.
The tenure of the current NWC will end on December 6 and the party’s leaders had agreed to organize the convention in late October.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...