Obasanjo tasks incoming Tinubu govt to end ethnic divisions caused by 2023 elections

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has tasked the incoming administration to do everything possible to end ethnic divisions and profiling caused by the tempestuous 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo who made the appeal at a conference on good governance organised by Nextier and the Ibadan School of Governance and Public Policy in Abuja on Thursday, said the soon to be inaugurated government must “work hard to facilitate national moral, rearmament and reconciliation following the divisiveness occasioned by the just concluded general elections.”

Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu became president-elect after the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking at the conference on the theme “From Elections to Governance and Performance,” Obasanjo noted he is too old to keep quiet with the challenges facing the country, and will continue to voice his concerns for the benefit of the nation.

“The incoming government must work hard to reconcile the nation and has the potential to bring about healing and to assuage Nigerian youths who were angered by the shortcomings of the elections,” he said.

“Governance in Nigeria now required thinking outside the box, to rescue the nation, in terms of its plunging economy and huge national debt burden.

“There must also be the political will and action, as well as administrative efforts, to reform the public service, and turn it into a capability-ready unit,” the former military head of state said.

