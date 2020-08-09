Obasanjo tests negative to Covid-19

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has tested negative to the dreaded Covid-19.

The former President took the test last Friday, August 7, 2020, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former President’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, disclosed on Sunday that the samples of the test, conducted by one Dr. Olukunle Oluwasemowo of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory 54gene, Lagos, Nigeria, returned negative on Saturday.

The laboratory is one of the accredited laboratories approved by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct the crucial Covid-19 test on both asymptomatic and symptomatic Nigerians.

