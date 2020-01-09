Obasanjo visits Gov Abiodun in Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Friday paid a surprise visit to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo arrived at the governor’s office at 11:45 a.m., and held a closed-door meeting with Governor Abiodun.

The ex-President told journalists after the meeting that he was at the governor’s office to formally welcome him to the exalted seat.

He said: “I have come to say happy New Year to the Governor. I have not been here since he (Abiodun) got here as the Governor, so, I came to welcome him to the seat.

“I also raised a few issues that I believe would be to the development of Ogun State in the area of education, agriculture, rural development and other wonderful issues. We had a wonderful discussion.”

On his assessment of the governor’s performance so far, the former President said:” I have not come to do any assessment. But I come here to do promotion and promotion of what will move Ogun State forward.”

