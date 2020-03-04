Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood outstanding –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday described ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s commitment to Nigerian nationhood as outstanding.

The President stated this in his birthday message to the elder statesman.

The ex-President clocks 83 on Thursday.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari congratulated Obasanjo, saying his service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity, in general, were outstanding.

He prayed the almighty God to grant the one-time military ruler longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.

Obasanjo had before the 2019 general elections described Buhari as an incompetent leader and even advised him not to seek re-election.

He recently advised President Buhari to listen to those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria to save the country from crisis.

