Politics
Obasanjo’s ex-aide, Osuntokun, replaces Okupe as Peter Obi’s campaign DG
The Labour Party has appointed former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, as the new Director-General of its Presidential Campaign.
The party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, said the decision followed exhaustive consultations with party stakeholders.
Read also:I’ve been wounded on frontlines, Okupe says after stepping down as Obi Campaign DG
Osuntokun, until his recent appointment, served as LP Zonal Coordinator (South) and had also served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and directed the PDP presidential campaign in 2011.
Doyin Okupe had resigned from the position following a Federal High Court judgment which convicted him of money laundering.
Okupe had paid a sum of N13 million to the court for all the 26 count charges as a fine to evade spending two years in prison.
