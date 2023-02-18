Metro
Obasanjo’s in-law, John Abebe, jailed seven years for forgery
An in-law to former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. John Abebe, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for forgery and money laundering.
The decision was made on Saturday by Judge Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court, with the option of a fine of N50 million to be paid within 30 days in lieu of jail.
Abebe, the younger brother of the late former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo, was charged with forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Abebe was charged with “knowingly forging” a letter from BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon Ltd dated November 30, 1995, according to the EFCC.
Read also:Obasanjo faults appointment of ex-IGPs as chairman of Police Service Commission
The trial judge rendered the verdict after concluding that the prosecution had established its case beyond a reasonable doubt and had found him guilty as a result.
In September 2022, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed an accusation of fraud against Dr. Abebe, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.
Abebe was charged with six counts of conspiracy, theft, and acquiring money by deception along with Kamoru Alade Oladimeji, a former head of Firstbank Plc’s United Kingdom Correspondent Office.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...