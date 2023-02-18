Obasanjo’s in-law, John Abebe, jailed seven years for forgery

An in-law to former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. John Abebe, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for forgery and money laundering.

The decision was made on Saturday by Judge Mojisola Dada of the Ikeja Special Offenses Court, with the option of a fine of N50 million to be paid within 30 days in lieu of jail.

Abebe, the younger brother of the late former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo, was charged with forgery by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Abebe was charged with “knowingly forging” a letter from BP Exploration Nigeria Limited to Inducon Ltd dated November 30, 1995, according to the EFCC.

The trial judge rendered the verdict after concluding that the prosecution had established its case beyond a reasonable doubt and had found him guilty as a result.

In September 2022, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission filed an accusation of fraud against Dr. Abebe, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Abebe was charged with six counts of conspiracy, theft, and acquiring money by deception along with Kamoru Alade Oladimeji, a former head of Firstbank Plc’s United Kingdom Correspondent Office.

