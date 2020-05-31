Latest Politics

Obasanjo’s library sends workers on mandatory leave without pay, blames Covid-19

May 31, 2020
Patronage of locally-produced goods will grow economy, reduce criminality - Obasanjo
By Ripples Nigeria

Some workers in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State have been sent on “temporary cessation” from work without pay.

The management of the library said the affected workers should remain on the mandatory leave till further notice.

In a letter signed by the library’s Head of Human Resource, Administration and Procurement, Olanike Ogunleye, the management blamed Covid-19 for the development.

It said with the effects of the ravaging coronavirus disease, that the organisation would not be able to maintain its workforce.

READ ALSO: Adesina mocks Obasanjo in social media post

The organisation, however, assured the affected workers that they were going to be recalled as soon as business picked up again.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the library management had been struggling to pay workers their salaries since last year.

Since this year, the organisation is said to have only paid January salary and half of April salary.

The last salary, it was gathered, was paid on April 20.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!