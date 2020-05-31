Obasanjo’s library sends workers on mandatory leave without pay, blames Covid-19

Some workers in Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State have been sent on “temporary cessation” from work without pay.

The management of the library said the affected workers should remain on the mandatory leave till further notice.

In a letter signed by the library’s Head of Human Resource, Administration and Procurement, Olanike Ogunleye, the management blamed Covid-19 for the development.

It said with the effects of the ravaging coronavirus disease, that the organisation would not be able to maintain its workforce.

READ ALSO: Adesina mocks Obasanjo in social media post

The organisation, however, assured the affected workers that they were going to be recalled as soon as business picked up again.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the library management had been struggling to pay workers their salaries since last year.

Since this year, the organisation is said to have only paid January salary and half of April salary.

The last salary, it was gathered, was paid on April 20.

Join the conversation

Opinions