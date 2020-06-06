Obaseki accused of certificate forgery, dragged to court

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has been accused of certificate forgery and dragged to court.

This is coming ahead the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the September governorship election in the state.

The allegation was levelled against the governor by Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.

In a suit they filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the trio alleged that Obaseki forged his bachelor of arts (B.A.) certificate in Classical Studies from the University of Ibadan.

Read also: Obaseki appoints new commissioner to replace Ohonbamu

They argued that the governor was “not qualified to run or seek the office of the governor of Edo State” in the coming 2020 election because the alleged offence contravenes section 182(1) (i) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The development is coming just few days after a Federal High’ Court in Abuja issued an interim order barring Obaseki from arresting and prosecuting his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the national chairman of the APC.

Join the conversation

Opinions