Obaseki advocates church participation in governance

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday called for the active participation of the church in governance.

Obaseki made the call while addressing delegates at the fifth National Eucharistic Congress organised by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria at St. Paul Minor Seminary in Benin City.

He extolled the church for its intervention where the government had failed.

The governor said: “The church has continued to intervene when the government fails. The church goes into communities, acquires land, and provides education, healthcare, and spiritual healing for citizens.

“We need help in government and call on the Catholic Church to go beyond homily and help us on how to govern our country.



“God wants us to take away lessons from these challenges that we are facing as a nation, which is why he has allowed us to pass through the problems.

“I have had the privilege of occupying many positions in this country, from business, government, and politics. What is clear is that we can resolve the problems we have because God has given us all we need as a nation to solve them.

“I believe that the Catholic Church has a huge responsibility. In the world today, the Catholic Church is one of the most organised institutions.

“We will rely on you because we all lament, complain, and talk about our problems rather than train ourselves to take practical steps daily to resolve the challenges we face.”

