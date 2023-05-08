Obaseki approves 13th-month salary for Edo workers

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, approved the payment of the 13th-month salary for civil servants in the state.

Obaseki gave the approval during an interactive session with civil and public servants between Grade Levels 8 and 17 at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City.

He commended the workers for their support of his administration in the last six years.

He called for greater government-workers synergy to ensure the sustainability of the ongoing reforms designed to improve the well-being of the people and economy of the state.

Obaseki reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of the Benin Port and other projects meant to place the state on the path of sustainable economic growth and development.

He said: “You have asked for a 13th-month salary to be paid to you in December.

“We will do it but between now and December, how will you pay the state government back?

“I am here today to say thank you for your support.

“When I look back, I know I have people.

“You have supported me for the past six-and-a-half years.

“I thank you for coming out to vote during the last election to sustain our developmental strides in Edo.

“Our focus should be on how to sustain our developmental strides.

“Our focus is on how to ensure the sustainability of the reforms we have embarked on and you need to play an active part in this journey.

“We want Edo to be a model for the nation and give the nation hope.

“I appreciate the efforts you have put in to ensure the state develops.

“You must participate in the reforms and must be trained and retrained.

“We should ensure that the next leader of the state will not take us back.”

