Obaseki begs banks to help curb spread of COVID-19 in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has called on corporate organisations, especially banks in the state to join hands with the state government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor made the call in a statement on Saturday, adding that the state has evolved what he called a robust case management system in all the four functional isolation centres in the state to manage confirmed cases.

He said: “Several corporate institutions particularly banks have so far done well in enforcing social distancing and other safety measures. They are, however, encouraged to intensify efforts this time around to ensure that we curb the spread of this deadly virus.”

Read also: As Gov Obaseki wins in court, Edo PDP gives APC conditions to join govt

The governor, who also thanked religious leaders for their support and assistance during the first wave of the pandemic, said: “I encourage them to actively and continuously disseminate information on adhering to safety guidelines to halt the spread of the disease.

“Market unions and trade associations are encouraged to rally their members to adhere to public health and safety guidelines outlined to halt the spread of the disease. Do not sell items to anyone not wearing facemasks so that they don’t put your life at risk.

Obaseki further stated that the government will enforce the rules relating to COVID-19 in Edo State, adding that it is important that each and everyone of “us take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and the people around us. We must abide by all public health and safety measures to ensure that we are safe.”

Join the conversation

Opinions