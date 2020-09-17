Obaseki declares Friday work-free day in Edo

Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

September 17, 2020
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared Friday as a work-free day in the state.

The state governorship election holds on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, in the office of the state’s Head of Service, Mrs. Aziegbemhin P.E, the government said the declaration of Friday as a work-free day was to enable workers in the state public service to travel to their respective constituencies for the election.

The statement read: “Sequel to the forthcoming Edo State gubernatorial election scheduled to hold on Saturday September 19, 2020, Mr. Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved Friday 18th September 2020 as a work-free day to enable workers in the State Public Service travel to their respective Constituencies to exercise their franchise.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff.”

