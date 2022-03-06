Obaseki dismisses report on APC return, cracks in PDP

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday dismissed reports on his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who addressed party stakeholders during a meeting held at the official residence of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, in Benin City, said he cannot leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “I can’t leave PDP. I will not decamp from the PDP; we will always win any election. PDP won in the last election and we will continue to win all elections in the state and country; nothing will stop us as a party.”

He also dismissed reports of a division within the party in the state.

Obaseki added: There is no division in Edo PDP. Let the party be open to accommodate others. PDP is democratic. The hallmark of democracy is ensuring that the majority has their way, as the minority can’t dictate to the people.

“I heard that Chief Dan Orbih went around, saying there is no harmonization in Edo PDP.

“PDP in Edo State is harmonised because before we made any appointments in any ward, we made sure the party at that level was harmonised. We are gathered here now as the election timetable is out; harmonisation has been done, appointments made and we are ready to win any election before us.

“Politics is not about fighting but dialogue and discussion. I urge us to collaborate and unite to move the party and state forward.

“Some people went around saying people should not join our party. No true party man will do that. Those that engaged in that are not true members of the party and don’t belong to Edo PDP. If not, they will not push people away from the party.

“Our focus now is on how to engage our members, making them participate in the policy-making process of the party. We don’t need to wait for an election before we act.”

PDP in Edo was rocked by a crisis in October last year following the purported suspension of Orbih and some key members of the party in Oredo local government area of the state for alleged anti-party activities.

