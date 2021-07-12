Obaseki dispels reports of feud with Oba of Benin over return of stolen artefacts

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has slammed reports of a brewing feud with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, over the return of stolen artefacts.

Obaseki made this clarification on Monday via a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

This was in response to a statement issued by the Oba of Benin asking the Federal Government to temporarily take custody of 1,130 stolen Benin artefacts that are about to be repatriated from Europe.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Oba stated that the rightful destination of the artefacts should be the Benin Royal Museum in the wake of a statement issued by the Edo State Government which revealed that a “transformational” museum would be built in Benin to house the artefacts upon their return.

In his statement, Obaseki allayed fears of a conflict between the state government and the Oba of Benin, while reiterating his immense respect for the monarch.

“The attention of the Edo State Government (EDSG) has been drawn to the widely publicised media statement issued by the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.

“The Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has displayed and will continue to display immense respect for our traditional institutions and therefore will continue to make effort to secure a private audience with His Royal Majesty to discuss his concerns.

“The Governor has consequently ordered that on no account should anyone, whether in government or acting independently, engage in disrespectful exchanges and/or altercation with our revered Royal Majesty and the Benin Royal Palace,” the statement read in part.

The Edo State government added that its earlier statement appears to have created the impression that there is a major conflict between its interests and His Royal Majesty with regards to the laudable national milestone of having our highly valued artefacts returned home to Nigeria.

“The Government of Edo State and the Governor have always acted transparently and in consonance with existing Federal and State laws in all matters relating to the proposed return of the artefacts and monuments.

“The actions of the government thus far on this issue have been driven by selfless, patriotic considerations and in the best interest of Edo State and Edo people,” the statement added.

By Mayowa Oladeji

