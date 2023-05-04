Obaseki dissolves Edo Executive Council, sacks 200 SAs, SSAs

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday, dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) as well as sacked all his aides including his Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.

The development was announced in a statement issued in Benin by Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, who said the dissolution of the Council was with immediate effect.

Read Also:Ngige tags Obaseki’s claim govt may not pay salaries beyond June as false alarm

The statement added that Obaseki also relieved about 200 Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) of their appointments.

“The governor said that beginning from today, all Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants have been relieved of their appointments,” part of the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now