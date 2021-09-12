Obaseki expresses fear over continuation of reforms by successor

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday expressed fear over the sustainability of the reforms initiated by his administration when he leaves office in 2024.

Obaseki, who addressed the congregation during the 87th birthday thanksgiving service for the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in Benin, said the people of the state are curious about the continuity of his administration’s policies in three years’ time.

The governor said: “My biggest challenge is what happens when I leave the office. People are saying how are we sure that the reforms and changes we have made and are implementing will continue when I leave office. The only guarantee is that we begin to strengthen the institutions.

“We are rebuilding the public and civil service before bringing in political actors into the scene as they will leave in three years when I am leaving. But the structures and institutions that we are building will certainly remain and continue to sustain our developmental strides.”

He also highlighted his administration’s legacies.

Obaseki added: “In the last five years, we have been strengthening and re-enacting quality education in the state across all tiers – basic, secondary, and tertiary education and re-investing in them.”

He said the recent recruitment of 300 staff in the state’s civil service was part of ongoing efforts to rejig the government for effective service delivery in the state.

