Obaseki extends ultimatum to Edo fleeing inmates by one week

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Friday extended the ultimatum given to fleeing inmates to return by one week.

The governor had on Wednesday ordered the about 2,000 inmates who escaped from the Benin and Oko correctional centres on Monday to return to the facilities by October 23.

Obaseki, who gave the directive in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the extension followed the positive response so far observed in Edo State in the last few hours.

He added that the decision was taken at a meeting held with heads of security agencies in the state earlier on Friday.

The governor said: “The extension of the ultimatum was as a result of the positive response from the prisoners, as a good number of them have since returned to the two correctional facilities. The new window is to allow more prisoners to return to the centres willingly.”

He also reviewed the curfew in the state to 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily as against 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

“The adjustment would take effect from Saturday, October 24, 2020,” Obaseki added.

