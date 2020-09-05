Obaseki fighting for Edo’s political liberation —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State said on Saturday Governor Godwin Obaseki was fighting for the political liberation of the state.

The Chairman of the PDP Edo Governorship Election Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, stated this during the party’s combined ward campaign for Wards eight, nine, 10 and 11 in Oredo local government area of the state.

Orbih said the September 19 election was a battle for the political liberation of the state.

He noted that the present administration in the state had redefined and repositioned sports in the state.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, urged the people of Oredo to support the governor.

He said Edo State would never “go back to Egypt,” adding that it would be an insult for one man to decide the political future of the state.

