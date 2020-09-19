Obaseki floors Ize-Iyamu in Oyegun's polling unit | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has won the election in the polling unit of a former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
Obaseki, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, scored 109 votes to defeat his APC challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who garnered 40 votes in the polling unit.
The governor’s success in the polling unit did not come as a surprise as the ex-APC chieftain had declared that he would not support his party’s candidate in the build-up to the election.
