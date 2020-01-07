Obaseki gets backing of Oshiomhole’s APC ward leaders

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday received the blessings of the factional leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state for his second term bid.

According to a statement from the Government House Benin, the leaders gave their endorsement during a visit to the governor at the Government House, in Benin City, on Monday.

The statement read: “The Chairman of the APC in Ward 10, Etsako West LGA, Mr Oshawo Stephen, who led other executive members of the ward to declare support for the governor’s second term bid, said, ‘We came to visit our governor for the new year, to pray for him so that God will continue to elevate him for his good works in Edo State.’

According to the statement, Oshawo also said that the suspension of Oshiomhole in his ward in Etsako West still stands over his role in sponsoring the crisis rocking the party in the state.

National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole who has been in a political battle with the governor is from Etsako West Local Government Area.

