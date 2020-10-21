Obaseki gives fleeing inmates 48 hours to return to correctional centres

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to fleeing inmates of the state’s correctional facilities to return to the centres.

Hoodlums on Monday attacked the Oko and Benin custodial facilities and freed over 1,000 inmates.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Obaseki said the inmates must return to the correctional facilities by October 23.

He added that the level of destruction in the state was never in the spirit of the #ENDSARS protests but the action of criminal elements who have now caused unrest in the state.

The governor said: “This is not in the spirit of #ENDSARS protests. The protesters were focused on reforming the police system not to destroy prisons and release inmates. You can tell that there was some criminal intention behind these acts.

READ ALSO: FG claims 1,993 inmates escaped from Edo jailbreaks

“We condemn the act wholeheartedly and even the #ENDSARS protesters have joined us in condemning this act. Government can’t sit down, fold its hands and allow a breakdown of law and order in our society because everyone will be affected.

“We know some of the inmates have been released but we appeal to all inmates who have escaped to come back on their own before the close of business on Friday. They should report themselves back as nothing will be done to them but failure to do that, we will come after them as we have their records.”

“Controller of Correctional Services in the state, Babayo Maisanda, who took the governor and top security agencies round the damaged custodial centers, said the total number of escapees is 1,818.”

