‘Obaseki, his deputy, entire APC structure in Edo will be joining us soon’ —PDP

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, said on Monday Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his allies would be joining the party soon.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel had on Friday disqualified Obaseki and two other aspirants from the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

There were speculations that the governorship would dump the APC for PDP in the coming days.

And in a chat with journalists in Benin, the PDP chairman confirmed that Obaseki would join the party before its governorship primaries in the state.

He said: “I can confirm to you that the governor, his deputy, and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining PDP soon.

“We have been in touch in the last few days; by tomorrow, I will be able to confirm the exact date he will be joining, along with his team.

“However, I am not yet aware that the governor has obtained our party’s membership card. I can also say that there is no automatic ticket in the offing for him at all.”

Similarly, a PDP governorship aspirant in Edo, Mr. Ken Imasuagbon, said he is prepared for an open contest, provided his opponents would be ready to subject themselves to the party’s rules and regulations.

