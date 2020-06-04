Obaseki loses another cabinet member

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has lost another key cabinet member as his Commissioner for Information, Paul Ohonbamu has tendered his resignation letter.

The resignation of the commissioner is coming after the governor’s Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele resigned his appointment, citing administrative reasons.

This is also coming as Obaseki prepares to confront what may be a tough primary election for the ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the September 19, 2020 governorship election, where he would be attempting to secure a second term in office.

Ohonbamu’s resignation was contained in a letter addressed to Obaseki on Thursday, in Benin, the state capital.

Read also: EDO APC PRIMARIES: Obaseki submits form, sends message to Oshiomhole

“I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this June 4, 2020.

“Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside for the general good of Edo and pursuit of happiness for the citizens,” he wrote.

The former commissioner also expressed his gratitude to the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve the state.

“I am particularly delighted that His Exellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted.

“Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made”, Ohonbamu added.

Join the conversation

Opinions