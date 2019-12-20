Obaseki not distracted by political crisis in Edo State, Dep Gov says

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has declared that the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki is not distracted, despite the longstanding political crisis rocking the state.

Shaibu who revealed this in a chat with newsmen at his residence in Benin on Friday also warned political opponents not to take his principal for granted because of his desire for peace.

According to him, Obaseki would not be deterred by the current political crisis in the state, stressing that the administration of the incumbent governor had not deviated from his mandate to deliver the dividends of democracy to people of Edo State.

“The people fighting the governor today have taken him for granted; the governor is a believer in democracy and I can tell you that next year election in the state will be peaceful.

“The governor is passionate about the development of the state and what we are doing now to transform the state will be sustained in the second term of the governor,“ he said.

Shaibu’s comments comes a day after the Obaseki/Shuaibu Movement on Thursday rejected the reconciliation committee put together by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the chairmanship of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

The support group for the reelection of Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shuaibu, rejected the committee set up to address the crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the party, for having people it described as ‘interested parties’.

The group made its stand known on Thursday in a statement by its convener, Mr. Damian Lawani, saying some members of the committee are interested parties in the crisis.

