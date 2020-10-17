Obaseki orders police to fish out suspected killers of #EndSARS protester in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has condemned Friday’s attack on #ENDSARS protesters by hoodlums in the state.

The governor told journalists on Saturday he has directed the state police command to provide adequate security for the protesters.

He also ordered the police to fish out those behind the attack on the protesters for prosecution.

At least one person died and several others injured when armed hoodlums attacked peaceful protesters in Benin, the state capital.

The hoodlums who were armed with machetes, guns and other weapons stormed the venue of the protest and attacked the protesters.

But the governor in his reaction to the development, described as disheartening the attack on harmless protesters by the hoodlums.

READ ALSO: Edo govt orders DSS, others to fish out suspected killers of #EndSARS protesters

He said: “I have just learnt that hoodlums have attacked #ENDSARS protesters, who have conducted themselves peacefully in Benin City. I extend condolences to the victims of the attacks including those who lost their lives and others who were injured by the thugs.

“It is disheartening that anyone would attack a peaceful assembly of young people who are expressing genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation in their own country.

“Thorough investigation would be conducted immediately to fish out the culprits of the attack on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters in Benin City, and we would do all possible within the law to ensure those culpable are brought to justice.

“I hereby call on the Edo State Police Command to get out on the streets and provide adequate security for the protesters and ensure that no one is harassed in the course of exercising their rights.”

Join the conversation

Opinions