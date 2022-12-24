Obaseki preaches love, unity at Christmas

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday charged Christians to continue to spread the message of love, unity, and peaceful co-existence during this period of Christmas.

Obaseki, who made the call in his Christmas message, also charged Christians to maximise the opportunity of the festive period to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, and His teachings on love, and sacrifice.

The statement read: “I celebrate with all Edo people, at home and in the Diaspora as well as residents, as we mark this beautiful Christmas season.

“Christmas presents an auspicious opportunity to show care and reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and His teachings on love and sacrifice.

“As we celebrate with our friends, relatives, and acquaintances, I urge you to continue to spread the message of love, unity, and peaceful co-existence.

“As a government, we are grateful to all our people for their unwavering faith in us and the continued show of support for our policies and initiatives in pursuit of a prosperous and progressive Edo State.”

