‘Obaseki pretended for almost 8 years’ and I was deceived, please forgive me, Oshiomhole begs

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Sunday he regretted the mistake he made by supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2016.

Oshiomhole, who disclosed this while addressing some members of the APC in Benin, said he supported the governorship aspiration of Obaseki in 2016 to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

He said: “I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016.

“I am in Edo to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as the governor.

“In 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for me. In 2012, he was the Director-General of my re-election campaign organisation and we won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo. I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu.

The former governor urged the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo to keep to his promises.

He expressed optimism that Ize-Iyamu would win the September 19 governorship election in the state.

Ize-Iyamu, while speaking earlier, said the Edo State governor had performed poorly in the last four years and lost focus.

He urged people of the state to massively vote for him on September 19.

Oshiomhole and Obaseki fell out in 2018 due to disagreement over control of party machinery in Edo State.

The governor left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month after he was disqualified from the party’s governorship primaries.

