Obaseki relaxes curfew in Edo

October 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

The governor had on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Edo after hoodlums attacked two correctional facilities in the state and freed about 2,000 inmates.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Governor, Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew would now commence from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, starting from Friday.

He urged the people of the state to comply with the directive, saying the curfew would be reviewed after 72 hours.

