Obaseki relaxes curfew in Edo

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by hoodlums.

The governor had on Monday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Edo after hoodlums attacked two correctional facilities in the state and freed about 2,000 inmates.

READ ALSO: FG claims 1,993 inmates escaped from Edo jailbreaks

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to the Governor, Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this in a statement, said the curfew would now commence from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily, starting from Friday.

He urged the people of the state to comply with the directive, saying the curfew would be reviewed after 72 hours.

