Obaseki salutes Buhari for ‘defending Nigeria’s democracy’ | Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring fairness in the state governorship election held on Saturday.

Obaseki stated this on Sunday while addressing journalists in Benin.

He said: “The great people of Edo have spoken. They have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give him all the glory for this victory.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for defending our democracy and allowing INEC and all the security agencies to perform their constitutional function without any interference.

“INEC and the security agencies have shown Nigerians and the world indeed that they are capable of conducting free and credible elections.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible to triumph over godfatherism. We thank you all. I am eternally grateful to my party, the PDP, and other governors, not only for giving us the umbrella, but for the hard work that ensured victory.

“Our success has reinforced the fact that there is nothing we cannot achieve as a people, if we put forces together and collectively call on God for support.

READ ALSO: My election success a triumph over godfatherism – Obaseki

“I reiterate my declaration to you today that working with my deputy, Philip Shaibu, we are committed to making Edo great again.”

Earlier, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, thanked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and all the security agencies for making Edo election free and fair.

“Let me first of all thank the entire people of Edo for all the support given to us since the campaign and after the election till today.

“We also want to thank all the members of the PDP campaign council for their collective efforts in achieving this great success,” he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions