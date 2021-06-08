 Obaseki says plans underway for another airport in Edo | Ripples Nigeria
Obaseki says plans underway for another airport in Edo

Published

10 mins ago

on

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, announced on Monday that plans are underway to build an airport in Edo North Senatorial District to improve accessibility and stimulate economic activity in the state.

Obaseki made the announcement at an enlarged meeting of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members from the district’s wards and local government areas.

The governor stated that his administration was working to improve the state’s transportation network and was in discussions with investors, development partners, and other stakeholders to accomplish this goal.

According to him, “there are a few key projects that we want to put in place in Edo North. There are major investors contacting us right now who want to invest in the state.

“We have huge opportunities in the areas of agriculture, mining, and transportation. One of the major things that I want to do is to build an airport. Access is key, and if people can fly in directly, it will improve the economy of the state.”

“We have been working on improving the transportation network in Edo State; we have done some studies and found out that an Airport in Edo North is feasible, particularly given the level of investment that we are making in that direction.

“Don’t forget that there are two cement plants in the state, major universities and several other economic opportunities that are involved, and to get people there, we need an airport to make access easy. We are in discussion with the relevant authorities already,” baseki said.

By David Ibemere..



