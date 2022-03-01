Obaseki seeks stricter security measures in wake of Uromi robberies

A brazen armed robbery attack and killings in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, has elicited a strong response from the state government who pledged to increase security surveillance across the state.

A meeting between the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and heads of security agencies on Monday revealed the displeasure of stakeholders at the incident which went on unabated for hours without any security presence.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu, said the administration was working in synergy with the security agencies and vigilante networks in order to forestall any future attacks by criminals.

He said: “The synergy between the security agencies, youths and the vigilante network in the state is commendable as it has led to the recovery of some items. We applaud this cooperation and urge the people of Edo State to remain calm as we have upgraded our security architecture.

“I want to let our people know that we have beefed up security in the state and urge everyone to go about their normal business in Edo State. These criminals have no hiding place, we would make the state hot for them.”

On his part, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Miller Dantawaye, pledged that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

In the wake of the attack last week, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Marcus Onobun, attributed the attack to a lack of security intelligence.

The attacks — which were well coordinated — on four banks claimed the lives of two policemen and five civilians.

While commiserating with the families of those who lost their lives, he said “What happened yesterday came to us as a rude shock. It’s what one could best describe as an invasion. And with what we have seen, the pictorial evidence and some videos that have been around on social media, it’s quite unfortunate.

“With what I saw, even though we’ve not been properly briefed, about what actually happened, you could see that the security was overwhelmed. And it’s quite unfortunate that such an incident could be carried out without any formal intelligence to the various security agencies because I don’t think that such an action was just planned overnight because you have these criminals numbering over 20 with various vehicles and all sophisticated weapons and all of that.”

