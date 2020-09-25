Obaseki speaks on returning to APC | Ripples Nigeria

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has laid to rest speculations of him returning to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This followed the governor’s response to the matter on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Obaseki had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after his former party disqualified him from participating in the Edo State governorship election.

After securing PDP’s ticket, Obaseki was last Saturday re-elected the governor of the state.

There had been speculations he may soon return to his former party.

However, speaking to State House correspondents after paying Buhari an appreciation visit, Obaseki said he had no plan to return to the APC, at least for now.

He said doing such would affect his credibility negatively, adding that such an act also run contrary to President Buhari’s gospel of integrity.

Obaseki, who constantly, has claimed that the former national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole’s godfather posture, was the reason for the rift between them, assured that he would never try to be a godfather to anyone.

He said if he ever tried such, “I should be dealt with accordingly.”

