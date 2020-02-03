Obaseki writes police, DSS, seeks Oshiomhole’s arrest for ‘igniting violence’ in Edo

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has sent a letter to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, seeking the “immediate” arrest and prosecution of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The duo had been at loggerheads over the control of APC machinery in the state.

The unending rift between the ex-political allies had threatened the party stranglehold in Edo State with the state governorship election taking place later in the year.

The state Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, who who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, on Monday, said a copy of the petition would also be sent to the Department of State Services (DSS).

He accused the APC chairman of igniting violence in the state by going against the state government order banning political rally in the state several times.

