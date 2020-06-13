Obaseki yet to approach us —PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Saturday the state’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki, had not approached the party to join.

The state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, dismissed the speculation that Obaseki had joined the party as false.

He said the party’s focus at the moment was on how to ensure the successful conduct of its June 19 governorship primaries in the state.

Nehikhare said: “To the best of my knowledge, Governor Obaseki is not in discussion with us. Most of these things you hear are in the realm of speculations. What we are interested in right now is how to deliver a free, fair, transparent, and credible primary for our members that have got their governorship forms and have been screened.”

The All Progressives Congress (PDP) screening committee had on Friday disqualified Governor Obaseki from the party’s governorship primaries slated for June 22 over alleged discrepancies in the high school and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates he submitted to the party.

