Obaseki’s aide slumps at governor’s inauguration

An Aide-de-Camp to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, collapsed during the governor’s second-term inauguration at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on Thursday.

The incident occurred at about 12noon when the governor who was re-elected for another term of four years in September was presenting his “thank you” speech after the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, administered the oath of office on him.

Other aides of the governor quickly attended to the ADC while Obaseki delivered his speech.

The inauguration was attended by governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa).

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, and other party chieftains were also present at the event.

