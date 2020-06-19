Obaseki’s defection to PDP not surprising —APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Friday the defection of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not surprising.

The party added that there was nothing newsworthy about the governor’s defection to the opposition party.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who disclosed this in a short statement, said the ruling party knew Obaseki was heading to another party after he resigned his membership of the APC.

The governor, who left the APC following his disqualification from the party’s governorship primaries in Edo State, officially joined the PDP on Friday afternoon.

The opposition party had since granted Obaseki and his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu, a waiver to contest the governorship election on its platform.

Issa-Onilu said: “It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we had accepted.

“So you cannot defect twice. If he is defecting again, we do not know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.”

Join the conversation

Opinions