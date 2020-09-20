OBASEKI'S RE-ELECTION: End of godfatherism has come in Nigeria —Atiku | Ripples Nigeria

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki as Edo State governor.

He described the development as an end to godfatherism in Nigeria.

Atiku wrote on his Twitter handle, @atiku, “There is a new dawn in Edo State, and the hard-won victory of @GovernorObaseki is not just a victory, but a Declaration of Independence from the anti-democratic forces of godfatherism and militarism.”

In the Saturday election in the state announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who got 223,619 votes.

Atiku was obviously referring to the former national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, whim many regarded as playing the role of a political godfather to Ize-Iyamu.

