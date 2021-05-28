Obaseki’s success at Supreme Court a victory over anti-democratic forces – PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, hailed the victory the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party described the governor’s victory at the apex court as good over evil.

The PDP noted that the Supreme Court Judgment which upheld Obaseki’s election was “the inevitable triumph of the will of the people over anti-democratic forces.”

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the certificate forgery case filed against the governor by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court in a unanimous judgment held that the APC failed to prove its case against Obaseki beyond a reasonable doubt.

The party said the judgment was a resounding reinforcement of the Obaseki’s popularity in Edo State as firmly established in the election.

PDP encouraged the governor to continue in his commitment to the development of the state and the wellbeing of his people in line with its manifesto and ideology.

The statement read: “The PDP is proud of Governor Obaseki for the empowerment of the people as well as massive infrastructural development of Edo State in critical areas of healthcare, education, agriculture, and food production, oil and gas and industrialization among others.“

The party also commended the judiciary for its courage in upholding justice and the will of the people in the election.

