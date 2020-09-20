Obaseki’s win renewed our determination to win Lagos in 2023 — PDP | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State said on Sunday the success of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the Edo State governorship election has further strengthened its determination to win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The PDP spokesman in the state, Taofik Gani, who disclosed this in a congratulatory message to Obaseki said if he could overcome all obstacles to record success in the Edo election, the party could do the same in Lagos.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Obaseki as winner of the governorship election held on Saturday after he polled 307,955 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who recorded 223,619 votes.

He said: “To us in Lagos State PDP, we have grasped from the well-deserved victory, the renewed commitment and resoluteness.

“Our effort is to also win Lagos State to end godfatherism and imposition in Lagos politics.

“As a matter of fact, we are now more than ever before, fired up to win Lagos State.”

