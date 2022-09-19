Obi a social media creation, Tinubu unmoved by popularity – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, declared on Monday the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, is not threatened by the growing popularity of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bello, who was recently unveiled as the National Youth Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated this on Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

A recent poll by the ANAP Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded by Stanbic IBTC Chairman, Atedo Peterside, favoured Obi to win the 2023 presidential election.

When queried on the popularity of the former Anambra State governor, especially among Nigerian Youths, Bello said Tinubu was not worried.

He dismissed the LP candidate as a social media creation.

The governor boasted that he commands more respect among Nigerian Youths and his involvement in Tinubu’s campaign would help the APC candidate to get the support of youths.



READ ALSO:Tinubu, Amaechi don’t scare me in APC presidential race – Yahaya Bello

He said: “During the contest before the presidential primaries, the only person that commands the respect of Nigerian youths was Yahaya Bello.

“I respect Peter Obi. He is a successful person in his own right, but online agitation is different from grassroot mobilization.

“Prior to my second term election, two opinion polls by two prominent citizens ruled me out of the race. I laughed because I know what I have done. And I eventually won the election.

“In this coming election, you will see strategy. You will see that Yahaya Bello has the respect of Nigerian youths, and they want me to coordinate them. And I will coordinate them to vote for our leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Our leader is someone who has eyes for talents and credible people, that is why he chose me. And that is an indication that when he becomes president, he will be pro-youths, pro-Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now