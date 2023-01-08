Obi advocates community engagement, state police in fight against insecurity

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, called for the engagement of community leaders in the fight against insecurity in the country.

Obi, who spoke at the town hall series organized by Channels Television in Abuja, also identified state policing as the ultimate solution to the security challenges.

The recent killings and kidnappings in many parts of Nigeria had provoked demands for devolution of powers to the country’s federating units.

Many presidential candidates had also called for an urgent review of the country’s constitution.

Speaking at the town hall, the former Anambra State governor promised to engage the community leaders in the fight against insecurity if elected as the country’s president in February.

Obi also blamed the crisis on lack of transparency among stakeholders in the security sector.

He said: “Where we are at the moment demands drastic steps. We can no longer allow non-state actors to control the country. We need to get proactive strategies that can save the country.

“The first thing is community engagement. We need to find solutions from the roots and understand what the main causes are. We need to ensure layers of strategies like community and state police to fight the menace. I have always said there is no transparency in the sector.

“When I am in charge, I’ll not sit down and be watching. I’ll bring all Nigerians for us to secure the country. No one is safe, including the lawmakers and president. Anarchy consumes everyone.

“ We are going to take steps while thinking about urgent ways to review the constitution for better performance. We’ll take actions immediately and decisively.”

