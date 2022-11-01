News
Obi, Atiku, Tinubu, others console with Davido’s family over loss of son
Prominent Nigerian politicians have sympathized with one of the iconic musicians in the country, David Adeleke, aka Davido, over the unfortunate loss of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, had on Tuesday confirmed the death of the three-year-old son.
The PPRO noted that eight people had been arrested for thorough questioning.
“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested”, he said.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Ifeanyi drowned in the family’s swimming pool at their home in Banana Island, Lagos, on Monday, while his parents were away for a family gathering.
The sad incident elicited sympathies from Nigerian politicians on social media. Below are some reactions.
Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wrote: “I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
Read also:‘Why does God give a blessing and allows the devil take it away’, Comedian, AY, asks in aftermath of Davido son’s death
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”
APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, tweeted: “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to David, Chioma, and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy.”
Musa Kwankwanso, NNPP standard bearer, also wrote: “My heart and prayers go to David Adeleke @davido and Chioma, in this very trying time. May God guide and keep you through this tragic period.”
Adeniran Olajide aka Jandor, PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, tweeted: “I pray for David and Chioma as they process the inestimable loss of their son Ifeanyi, a child who only brought joy to his parents and everyone who was privileged to meet him.
“May the Almighty Allah comfort him, his family and everyone who empathises with them in this most unfortunate of circumstances.
“I urge everyone to respect his privacy during this period and honour the memory of his loving child. May Allah have mercy on us all.”
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, also wrote: “The death of the Son of Davido,Ifeanyi is tragic.All parents will share this painful loss and take lessons out of it. May the Lord gives the parents of Ifeanyi the fortitude to bear the loss.”
