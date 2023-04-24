Obi blames desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord to divide Nigerians

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has blamed “desperate politicians for sowing seeds of discord among Nigerians” in a bid to cause a division in the country.

Obi who made the allegations while addressing Muslim faithful as they marked the Sallah holiday on Sunday in Onitsha, Anambra State, said as a believer in the Nigerian project, he would continue to “believe in the oneness of Nigeria as an entity, irrespective of tribe and religion.”

“I’m here today to celebrate with you on this year’s occasion. Nigeria is one country. I’m one Nigerian who believes in Nigeria, and also that we are one, irrespective of tribe and religion,” the former Anambra State governor said.

“The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it’s time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaign, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well.

“Nigerians are one but once politics come on stream, some desperate politicians who want to reap from where they did not sow would try to divide the citizens along tribal and religious lines.

“I have never discriminated against anyone on basis of religion, and I will never do that.

“You all are my brothers, and I am your brother. Today is not for politics but for celebration. I came after election because if I came during politics, people would have said it is because I am running to be president.

“No one has supported the Muslim community in Anambra like myself. This Mosque was demolished at some point, but when I became Governor I rebuilt it the way it is today. We see you as part of us, and I want to assure you that no one can stop you from living here and carrying out your businesses.

“I live here in Onitsha, and if there is any need to contact me, always do so. If you need me in the area of healthcare and education, feel free to call on me because those are areas I’m very passionate about,” Obi added.

In his response, the Chief Imam of Onitsha Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulraman Imam, said Obi remained the only governor in the state who visited members of the Muslim community during every celebration to felicitate with them.

“This Mosque was rebuilt by you when it was demolished years back. You visited us in Army barracks when we had problem then. All the years you were governor, you always visited us during celebrations like this, so you are not new to us.

“For the eight years you were governor, you sponsored a lot of our members to Mecca. You did all these, even though you are a Christian. That is why we say we are with you, even as a Christian,” Imam said.

