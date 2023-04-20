Obi campaign DG blames judiciary for Labour Party crisis

The Nigerian judiciary has been blamed for the crisis rocking the Labour Party in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections.

The Director General of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, blamed the judiciary in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

According to him, the judgement by Justice Hamza Muazu of a Federal Capital Territory High Court ordering the party’s Chairman, Julius Abure and other national executives of the party to stop parading themselves as national officers of LP instigated the crisis.

“There is nothing going on (in Labour Party) other than the crisis of the judiciary. It is a judge, the judiciary that made a judgement that is now responsible for creating a crisis in the Labour Party.

“It was a judge here, who in his discretion, said that Abure, who has been chairman for the primaries of the presidential, for the governorship, for the state houses of assembly.

“A judge thereafter gave a judgement that that chairman should no longer parade himself as a chairman. What do you make of that? And look at who and who brought the case to him.

“The judge is a Nigerian, he reads newspapers like the rest of us, he could have taken a more logical position on what was brought before him. Does it mean that if a clerk in the Labour Party brings a complaint before you, you can give a judgement on the basis of that?”

Osuntokun said the judge had the option of allowing the chairman of the party remain in his position and go on with the case, but he rather chose an option showing that he was “setting the party up for crisis.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Justice Muazu issued the restraining order to the LP national officers while ruling in an ex-parte application on April 5. The Deputy National Chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa took advantage of the order by Justice Muazu to declare himself the acting Chairman of the party.

However, an Edo State High Court sitting in Benin, on April 6, gave a counter order, restraining the Labour Party and all its members from any suspension of Abure and other national officers till the determination of the motion on notice.

