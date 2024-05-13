Obi can’t win chairmanship election in Lagos, Kano – Reno Omokri

Former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has resumed his tirades against presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

Omokri, who has been on a warpath with the former Anambra State governor, said on his X platform on Monday that Obi has nothing to offer as a politician.

He added that the LP candidate would not win a chairmanship contest in Lagos or Kano States.

Omokri also lambasted Obi’s supporters, saying they are suffering from mass hypnosis in their support for the LP chieftain.

He wrote: “Many Nigerians are controlled by their emotions as well as tribal pulls, and are not sentient enough to see beyond primordial sentiments.

“And that is what I see when people ask me why I oppose Peter Obi since he is the best candidate. Now, let us consider that statement on its merits.

“If a Second Class Lower Philosophy degree holder applies for a job along with a PhD in Water Engineering, a Master in International Relations, and a First Class in Accounting, who would you employ?

READ ALSO:Nigeria’ll only progress if Nigerians pay taxes instead of tithes —Reno Omokri

“If a man who built no schools for eight years competes with a fellow who built 140 schools in that same period and another who built a total of 18 schools, who would you go for?

“Finally on this score, if a person under whom poverty doubled is in rivalry with one under whom poverty almost halved and another who increased wealth in his domain by 78%, who would you expect to win?

“If you put ethnic sentiments aside, Peter Obi cannot compete with a Local Government Chairman in either Lagos or Kano.

“Regarding physical achievements in office, the Chairmen of Eti-Osa, Orile, Ibeju-Lekki, and Kosofe LGAs in Lagos outperform Obi.

“We play party politics in Nigeria, and of course, if a candidate is in your party, you try to package him and cover his faults.

“But after elections, you must do a post-mortem. Obi’s only purpose in 2023 was to decide the PDP’s votes and make it possible for the APC to win. And if he contests again in 2027, it will be rinse and repeat.

“You cannot expect a deep-thinking person like me to believe that Obi would transform Nigeria when he could not transform Anambra.

“I refuse to surrender my intellect because of the mass hypnosis that Obidients are labouring under. And if that means they will continue insulting me, then so be it.

#TableShaker”

Many Nigerians are controlled by their emotions as well as tribal pulls, and are not sentient enough to see beyond primordial sentiments. And that is what I see when people ask me why I oppose Peter Obi since he is the best candidate. Now, let us consider that statement on its… pic.twitter.com/0ej97QNFxf — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 13, 2024

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now